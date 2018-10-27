Not My Job: We Quiz Robert Siegel On Seagulls, Nina Totenberg On Tote Bags

This week we are celebrating Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me's 20th birthday — which means just one more year of having to ask Morning Edition to buy us booze!

Back in 1998, NPR took a big risk by launching our show. The network was known for its serious journalists ... what would we do to their reputation? To honor this milestone, we will subject two public radio legends — Robert Siegel and Nina Totenberg — to terrible puns about their own names.

Click the audio link above to see how they do.