Yemen Faces Massive Famine Middle East Yemen Faces Massive Famine Yemen Faces Massive Famine Audio will be available later today. After years of violence, half the population of Yemen is on the brink of starvation. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Sukaina Sharafuddin of Save the Children, who lives and works in Yemen.