Tracking This Year's Negative Political Ads In this vicious election climate, TV and social media are filled with — surprise, surprise — negative ads! Bowdoin College political science professor Michael Franz talks with NPR's Scott Simon.

Tracking This Year's Negative Political Ads Media Tracking This Year's Negative Political Ads Tracking This Year's Negative Political Ads Audio will be available later today. In this vicious election climate, TV and social media are filled with — surprise, surprise — negative ads! Bowdoin College political science professor Michael Franz talks with NPR's Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor