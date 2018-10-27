Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, it's time for some questions about the week's news. And the panel we're playing with now is Maz Jobrani, Roxanne Roberts and Tom Bodett.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom, a question for you. Tom, If everything goes according to plan, in 2022, you'll be able to book a luxury cruise on what new ship?

TOM BODETT: God, I was going to say, like, the Disneyland, but I think they - that's already at sea, right?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: That ship has sailed, as they say.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I just thought of that.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It took 20 years of practice, 13 in my...

SAGAL: Bring me out a new panelist, please.

BODETT: Yeah, - right. No - wait, wait wait...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It's got to be something special.

SAGAL: Yes.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's so special.

BODETT: It's very special.

ROBERTS: It's one of a kind.

BODETT: I need a hint.

SAGAL: It's - well, this ship will take you near, far, wherever you are.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Oh, my God. They're going to launch the Titanic?

SAGAL: Yes, they are.

(APPLAUSE)

ROBERTS: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Although, technically, it's the Titanic II.

BODETT: (Laughter).

SAGAL: If you've always wanted to prove there really was enough room for Jack on that door...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...This is the cruise for you. Shipping company Blue Star Line is planning to take passengers on the newly-built Titanic II, and it will recreate the original journey from Southampton to the bottom of the ocean.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean New York City. It will go to New York City.

BODETT: And then what's next - the Hindenburg Zwei?

ROBERTS: No, no, no, no, no.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The entrepreneur who wants to do this got off to a really good start when he hired a project manager for the ship's building - a person named - and I swear this is true - Clive Mensink.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Oh, no.

SAGAL: And what's amazing - because this guy's planning it - so you what Clive Mensink is doing right now as we speak? He is arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

(LAUGHTER)

MAZ JOBRANI: Would you take - would you get on that? Or would you think, God, the odds are..

(CROSSTALK)

SAGAL: What are the odds? What are the odds?

JOBRANI: Wouldn't that suck, though? If you're on that, and then it starts sinking, you're, like, ah, come on.

SAGAL: And then, of course, there's inadequate lifeboats, and they go, we're sorry - totally accurate recreation.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

CELINE DION: (Singing) You're here.

