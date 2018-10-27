Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, Bill Kurtis. Tell us - what will be the top story on the 40th anniversary edition of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME?

BILL KURTIS: What'll happen in 20 years? We'll all meet up right back here at the Chicago Theatre for a big, ol' party. And if any of us are still single then, we'll get married to each other.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to all of our panelists - every single one - WBEZ Chicago, the staff and crew of the Chicago Theatre. Thanks to our fabulous audience for coming out to celebrate with us. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you in 20 years.

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.