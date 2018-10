Synagogue's Former Rabbi On Pittsburgh's Jewish Community The mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh has left the Jewish community reeling. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to Rabbi Chuck Diamond about the impact.

