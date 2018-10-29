Boston Red Sox Beat LA Dodgers To Seal World Series Win

The Boston Red Sox just capped a dominating season with their fourth World Series in 15 years.

Heading into Sunday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers needed a win to stall Boston's chances at this year's title.

But Boston, led by David Price's pitching and Steve Pearce's batting, ruled the road turf to take home their ninth-ever World Series title — and their fourth since 2004.

It came as no surprise when Pearce was crowned MVP at the post-game ceremony. At the top of the first inning, the right-hander gifted the Red Sox an early lead with a two-run home run on the sixth pitch from star Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

David Freese answered with a solo homer for LA, sending Red Sox's David Price's first pitch over the fence and cutting Boston's lead to 2-1.

Boston held their 2-1 lead into the sixth inning. J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts also lifted the Red Sox in crucial moments.

Betts emerged from his Game 5 hibernation to clinch his first career post-season home run. The Red Sox star got a solo home run off of a fly ball — that a Dodgers fan, equipped with a mitt, couldn't even snatch — bumping Boston's lead to 3-1.

J.D. Martinez stepped up in the seventh inning with a solo homer that took the Red Sox lead to 4-1. Pearce nailed his second homer in the eight-inning to put his team at its series-winning score.