Indonesia Airliner Crashes With Nearly 190 Aboard

Updated at 1:45 a.m. ET

An Indonesian airliner carrying at least 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta.

The Lion Air Boeing 737-800 took off from the airport in the Indonesian capital bound for Pangkal Pinang when 13 minutes into the flight, it suddenly lost altitude and disappeared from radar, according to local reports.

"The plane crashed into water about 30 to 40 meters [100 to 130 feet] deep," Search and Rescue Agency spokesman Yusuf Latif told the Agence France-Presse news agency. "We're still searching for the remains of the plane."

The website Flightradar24 reported on Twitter that preliminary data from Flight JT610 showed an increase in speed and decrease in altitude from its last transmission.

Officials said the plane was carrying 188 passengers and crew — 178 adult passengers, two babies and one infant in addition to two pilots and five other aircraft crew. However, another official, cited in The Jakarta Post put the number at 189.

"The directorate general is coordinating with National Search and Rescue Agency, Lion Air as the operator, the Sea Transportation Directorate General and the Indonesian Flight Navigation Service Institution (LPPNPI) in search and rescue activities for the JT 610 plane," Sindu Rahayu of the Air Transportation Directorate General said in a statement on Monday morning, as quoted by The Jakarta Post.

Indonesian television showed video of a fuel slick and debris field in the water.

Reuters reports that the pilot and co-pilot had amassed a combined 11,000 hours flying time before the crash.

Boeing has been informed of the crash and is "closely monitoring" the situation, a company spokesman told Reuters.