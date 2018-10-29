Brazil's Far-Right Jair Bolsonaro Wins Presidential Runoff

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leo Correa/AP Leo Correa/AP

Brazilian far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro — a former army colonel who has expressed his admiration for dictatorship, repeatedly denigrated women, gays and minorities and decried "fake news" throughout his campaign for president — looks certain to become the country's new president.

With nearly all the ballot counting completed, the official results from the polling have yet to be announced. However, Bolsonaro leads his opponent, Fernando Haddad, by a comfortable margin. The country's biggest news channel, Globo, has already called the election for Bolsonaro.

"I was never alone. I always felt the presence of God and the force of the Brazilian people," Bolsonaro said, speaking to supporters outside his home in Rio de Janiero.

The Associated Press writes, "Later, he said in a Facebook Live transmission that he had received a call from some world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump who wished him good luck."

Bolsonaro, who was stabbed and seriously wounded last month by a would-be assassin, has used his campaign to channel popular anger over corruption, an ailing economy and rising crime rates.

Going into Sunday's runoff election, Bolsonaro enjoyed front-runner status after emerging first in a field of 13 candidates in an election earlier this month, well out ahead of Haddad, who won the second-highest number of votes.

As NPR's Philip Reeves reports, "This is the biggest change in the political landscape of Brazil since the end of military dictatorship in 1985. The 63-year-old Bolsonaro is veteran congressman who admires those dictatorship years."

Thousands of supporters turned out in the streets of Rio and Sao Paulo to cheer Bolsonaro's victory.

The festivities began hours before the release of exit polls and supporters waved the green-and-yellow Brazilian flag, set off fireworks and shouted slogans.

"I feel in my heart that things will change," Sandra Coccato, a 68-year-old small business owner, told the AP after she voted for Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo. "Lots of bad people are leaving, and lots of new, good people are entering. There's a light at the end of the tunnel."

Haddad said his supporters "have the responsibility to mount an opposition, putting national interests, the interests of the entire Brazilian people, above everything."

"Brazil has never needed the exercise of citizenship more than right now," he said.