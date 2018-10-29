A Post-Thanksgiving Treat: Our Favorite Comedians

This week we're taking a break from the news to bring you some of our favorite moments and funniest guests from the last year of the show. In this episode:

Ike Barinholtz from The Mindy Project recalls playing basketball with President Obama before he was president.

Timothy Simons from Veep remembers working as a bouncer at a Chicago bar.

Natasha Rothwell from Insecure talks Saturday Night Live's secret all-black women auditions.

SNL alum Sasheer Zamata discusses race, onstage and off.

SNL alum Taran Killam returns to the time Donald Trump hosted the show.

Jimmy O. Yang from Silicon Valley digs into Asian-American representation on screen.

And D'Arcy Carden from The Good Place revisits her improv roots.