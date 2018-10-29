Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens

Bruce Talamon Photographed Black Musical Legends in the 1970s Talamon has a new book out with hundreds of photos featuring famous black artists like The Jacksons, Chaka Khan, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, and so many others. The book is titled Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982. Hide caption The Jacksons in Los Angeles, Calif. This was the first editorial photo session for the group after they signed with Epic Records in 1976. Previous Next Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN

Hide caption Marvin Gaye at his home in Topanga Canyon, Calif., in 1978. Previous Next Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN

Hide caption Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash of Labelle prep backstage at Paramount Theater in Oakland, Calif., in 1975. Previous Next Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN

Hide caption Donna Summer at a Los Angeles, Calif., shoot for SOUL Newspaper in 1977. Previous Next Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN

Hide caption Chaka Khan at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., in 1977. Previous Next Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN 1 of 5 i View slideshow

Picture this: Michael Jackson on a sound stage with his brothers. Patti LaBelle with her feet up after a long day of press interviews. Marvin Gaye playing pickup basketball. Stevie Wonder rocking the drums. Name a black musician from the 1970s and chances are Bruce Talamon has photographed them. The photos described are just a few of hundreds that Bruce has out in his new book Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982. Sam and Bruce looked at some photos, relive some memories, and best of all – jam out to some tunes in this episode.

