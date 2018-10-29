Accessibility links
Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens It's Tuesday: Sam talks with photographer Bruce Talamon on capturing famous black musicians in their most intimate moments from their living rooms to the stage. His photos are out in a new book: Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982.
NPR logo

Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens

Listen · 23:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/661798360/661983929" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens

Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder: Through the Lens

Listen · 23:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/661798360/661983929" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript

Bruce Talamon Photographed Black Musical Legends in the 1970s

Talamon has a new book out with hundreds of photos featuring famous black artists like The Jacksons, Chaka Khan, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, and so many others. The book is titled Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982.

  • The Jacksons in Los Angeles, Calif. This was the first editorial photo session for the group after they signed with Epic Records in 1976.
    The Jacksons in Los Angeles, Calif. This was the first editorial photo session for the group after they signed with Epic Records in 1976.
    Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN
  • Marvin Gaye at his home in Topanga Canyon, Calif., in 1978.
    Marvin Gaye at his home in Topanga Canyon, Calif., in 1978.
    Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN
  • Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash of Labelle prep backstage at Paramount Theater in Oakland, Calif., in 1975.
    Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash of Labelle prep backstage at Paramount Theater in Oakland, Calif., in 1975.
    Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN
  • Donna Summer at a Los Angeles, Calif., shoot for SOUL Newspaper in 1977.
    Donna Summer at a Los Angeles, Calif., shoot for SOUL Newspaper in 1977.
    Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN
  • Chaka Khan at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., in 1977.
    Chaka Khan at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., in 1977.
    Bruce W. Talamon/TASCHEN

1 of 5

Picture this: Michael Jackson on a sound stage with his brothers. Patti LaBelle with her feet up after a long day of press interviews. Marvin Gaye playing pickup basketball. Stevie Wonder rocking the drums. Name a black musician from the 1970s and chances are Bruce Talamon has photographed them. The photos described are just a few of hundreds that Bruce has out in his new book Bruce W. Talamon. Soul. R&B. Funk. Photographs 1972-1982. Sam and Bruce looked at some photos, relive some memories, and best of all – jam out to some tunes in this episode.

This episode was produced and edited for broadcast by Anjuli Sastry and Jordana Hochman. It was adapted for Web by Anjuli Sastry.