What We Know About The Alleged Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New York Times reporter Julie Turkewitz about what is known so far about the shooter who is accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

