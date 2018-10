Boston Celebrates Red Sox World Series Championship Over L.A. Dodgers The city of Boston is celebrating another World Series win, after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night for their fourth championship since 2004.

Boston Celebrates Red Sox World Series Championship Over L.A. Dodgers Sports Boston Celebrates Red Sox World Series Championship Over L.A. Dodgers Boston Celebrates Red Sox World Series Championship Over L.A. Dodgers Audio will be available later today. The city of Boston is celebrating another World Series win, after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night for their fourth championship since 2004. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor