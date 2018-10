Remembering Cecil And David Rosenthal, Brothers Killed In Synagogue Shooting Cecil and David Rosenthal could be counted on every Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Chris Schopf speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the two brothers, who were among those killed in Pittsburgh.

Cecil and David Rosenthal could be counted on every Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Chris Schopf speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the two brothers, who were among those killed in Pittsburgh.