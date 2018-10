Is It Time For The Fed To Say Goodbye To The Phillips Curve Theory? The U.S. economy is in a sweet spot, with unemployment at a near 50-year low and an inflation rate that's low and stable. But that combination — low unemployment and low inflation — has economists at the Fed wondering if a theory they've had about how the economy works is still relevant.

Is It Time For The Fed To Say Goodbye To The Phillips Curve Theory? Economy Is It Time For The Fed To Say Goodbye To The Phillips Curve Theory? Is It Time For The Fed To Say Goodbye To The Phillips Curve Theory? Audio will be available later today. The U.S. economy is in a sweet spot, with unemployment at a near 50-year low and an inflation rate that's low and stable. But that combination — low unemployment and low inflation — has economists at the Fed wondering if a theory they've had about how the economy works is still relevant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor