People Gather To Watch Pumpkin Boat Set Sail

The owner of York Maze, an attraction in Britain, captained a 1,300 pound pumpkin. If sailing isn't your style, the attraction bills itself as Europe's biggest maize maze.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I mean, really, why just put a carved pumpkin on your porch when you could climb inside it and float down a river? The owner of York Maze, an attraction in Britain, captained a 1,300-pound pumpkin. He hoped Guinness would declare it the world's largest pumpkin boat. Sadly, Guinness has no such category. His voyage did draw a crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Cheering).

GREENE: Small one - maybe saving their energy for the Christmas tree boat in eight weeks. It's MORNING EDITION.

