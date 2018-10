After Recent Violence, Trump Criticized For Harsh Attacks On Media President Trump has not backed down from calling the press the enemy. Despite pleas from news executives, who say his rhetoric could be dangerous, Trump blames the press for the nation's anger.

After Recent Violence, Trump Criticized For Harsh Attacks On Media

President Trump has not backed down from calling the press the enemy. Despite pleas from news executives, who say his rhetoric could be dangerous, Trump blames the press for the nation's anger.