Trump To Visit Pittsburgh But Not Everyone Will Welcome Him

President Trump plans to travel to Pittsburgh Tuesday, where a city is still reeling from a massacre that claim the lives of 11 worshipers at a synagogue just three days ago.

When Trump arrives, he is expected to meet with members of the local Jewish community. But the visit comes over the wishes of some political and religious who felt that the president should come at a later date – or not at all.

The visit comes the same day the first of many funerals of those killed at the Tree of Life synagogue begin.

The city's democratic mayor, Bill Peduto urged the president to not to come while friends and families were burying their loved ones.

"I do believe that it would be best to put the attention on families this week and if he were to visit, choose a different time to do it," Peduto told CNN.

The president's skeptics wonder how he can do as White House says is his stated reason for coming, which is to "express his support for the American people and grieve with the Pittsburgh community." And at the same time continue his onslaught of divisive rhetoric at media organizations and those he considers political foes.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at a press briefing Monday insisted the President only want to unite the country, adding that some of his grandchildren, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are all Jewish.

"The president cherishes the American Jewish Community for everything it stands for and contributes to our country. He adores Jewish Americans as part of his own family," Sanders said.

Reaction to Trump's visit to Pittsburgh is mixed.

Bend the Arc, a progressive group of Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh penned an open letter telling the President to stay away until he made overtures to certain communities, including those of the Jewish faith.

"President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism," the letter said.

"Our Jewish community is not the only group you have targeted. You have also deliberately undermined the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities."

Not everyone feels that way.

Matt Brooks, the executive Director of the DC-based Republican Jewish Coalition told CNN that Trump's condemnation of anti-Semitism was "very powerful and strong."

At a service at Carnegie Mellon University Monday, not more than a mile from where the shooting happened, many in the community are still in shock and greeted one another with tearful hugs.

Some simply did not want to talk about Trump's visit, saying now is not the time for politics. Others expressed fear of confrontations between those who support the President and those who don't want him to come.

Carnegie Mellon University professor of statistics Joel Greenhouse is cautiously optimistic Trump could act as consoler-in-chief.

"If he could that would be really inspirational," Greenhouse said.

"And if that is not what will be the outcome, then it's probably better to leave us to our own devices to come together. And we're doing a pretty good job at it, I think."