Mueller's Office Notifies FBI Of Alleged Scheme Involving Harassment Claim

The office of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has notified the FBI about an alleged scheme in which a woman was offered payment to make false sexual misconduct charges against Mueller.

A spokesman for Mueller confirmed the referral on Tuesday in a statement.

News organizations including NPR have received information about claims related to the alleged scheme that have so far proven impossible to verify.

When the special counsel's office became aware of them last week, it alerted the FBI, said spokesman Peter Carr.