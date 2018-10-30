Accessibility links
Mueller's Office Notifies FBI Of Alleged Scheme Involving Harassment Claim News organizations including NPR have received information about claims related to the alleged scheme that have so far proven impossible to verify.
NPR logo Mueller's Office Notifies FBI Of Alleged Scheme Involving Harassment Claim

National Security

Mueller's Office Notifies FBI Of Alleged Scheme Involving Harassment Claim

Enlarge this image

The special counsel's office says it has referred an alleged scheme to make false claims against Robert Mueller to the FBI. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc. hide caption

toggle caption
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

The special counsel's office says it has referred an alleged scheme to make false claims against Robert Mueller to the FBI.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

The office of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has notified the FBI about an alleged scheme in which a woman was offered payment to make false sexual misconduct charges against Mueller.

A spokesman for Mueller confirmed the referral on Tuesday in a statement.

Trump Suggests He'll Give Written Answers To Mueller, Make More News After Election

National Security

Trump Suggests He'll Give Written Answers To Mueller, Make More News After Election

News organizations including NPR have received information about claims related to the alleged scheme that have so far proven impossible to verify.

When the special counsel's office became aware of them last week, it alerted the FBI, said spokesman Peter Carr.