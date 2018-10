Social Stigma Is One Reason The Opioid Crisis Is Hard To Confront The CDC estimated that 72,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2017. There are many reasons why the opioid crisis is so hard to confront. One of them is social stigma.

Social Stigma Is One Reason The Opioid Crisis Is Hard To Confront Science Social Stigma Is One Reason The Opioid Crisis Is Hard To Confront Social Stigma Is One Reason The Opioid Crisis Is Hard To Confront Audio will be available later today. The CDC estimated that 72,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2017. There are many reasons why the opioid crisis is so hard to confront. One of them is social stigma. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor