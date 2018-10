Trump And Anti-Semitism President Trump has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism following the synagogue massacre. But since he took office, anti-Semitic incidents have risen, and his critics say his rhetoric may be to blame.

Trump And Anti-Semitism Religion Trump And Anti-Semitism Trump And Anti-Semitism Audio will be available later today. President Trump has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism following the synagogue massacre. But since he took office, anti-Semitic incidents have risen, and his critics say his rhetoric may be to blame. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor