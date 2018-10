Dress Up Your Chickens, Just Don't Kiss Them The CDC says it's safe to dress your chickens up for Halloween. This comes after a news outlet reported a salmonella outbreak and said dressing a chicken in a costume could spread harmful bacteria.

