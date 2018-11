Raqqa: View From The Ground Just over a year ago, ISIS was pushed out of the Syrian city of Raqqa. Now residents are trying to recover from a brutal military campaign which included house to house fighting and U.S. bombs.

Raqqa: View From The Ground Middle East Raqqa: View From The Ground Raqqa: View From The Ground Audio will be available later today. Just over a year ago, ISIS was pushed out of the Syrian city of Raqqa. Now residents are trying to recover from a brutal military campaign which included house to house fighting and U.S. bombs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor