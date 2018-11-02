Accessibility links
Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy? Yuval Noah Harari says data is the new source of political power, and he worries that big data and AI technology threaten to destroy liberal democracy.
NPR logo

Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy?

Listen · 12:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/662619612/663090321" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy?

Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy?

Listen · 12:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/662619612/663090321" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Unintended Consequences.

About Yuval Noah Harari's TED Talk

Yuval Noah Harari says data is the new source of political power, and he worries that big data and AI technology threaten to destroy liberal democracy.

About Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari is a historian, lecturer, and author. His writings and research focus on the relationship between history and biology and the ethics of technological advancement.

He is the author of the international bestseller Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, as well as Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.

Harari received his PhD from Oxford. He is currently a lecturer in the history department at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.