Opposing City Council Candidates Stay Friends Derik Mundt and Mary Sikes, two candidates running for city council in Coronado, Calif., have remained friends despite campaigning against each other. When Mundt was hospitalized, Sikes visited him.

Opposing City Council Candidates Stay Friends Strange News Opposing City Council Candidates Stay Friends Opposing City Council Candidates Stay Friends Audio will be available later today. Derik Mundt and Mary Sikes, two candidates running for city council in Coronado, Calif., have remained friends despite campaigning against each other. When Mundt was hospitalized, Sikes visited him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor