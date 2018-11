A Timeout Retirement Announcement Head coach Denny Douds retired from coaching East Stroudsburg University's football team after more than 40 years. He called an illegal fourth timeout, told his team and walked off the field.

Head coach Denny Douds retired from coaching East Stroudsburg University's football team after more than 40 years. He called an illegal fourth timeout, told his team and walked off the field.