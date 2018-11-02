LCD Soundsystem Covers Heaven 17's '(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang'

While recording at Electric Lady Studios for the Spotify Singles series, LCD Soundsystem just couldn't help but spend a little more time to knock out a jittery cover of British synth-pop band Heaven 17's "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang." The original single was first released in 1981 and was banned by the BBC for libeling then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

You can also take a listen to LCD Soundsystem's other Spotify Singles below, featuring a cover of Chic's "I Want Your Love."