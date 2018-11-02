Accessibility links
LCD Soundsystem Covers Heaven 17's '(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang' Hear the jagged, jittery cover of the 1981 hit originally banned by the BBC.
LCD Soundsystem Covers Heaven 17's '(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang'

Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images hide caption

Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem.

While recording at Electric Lady Studios for the Spotify Singles series, LCD Soundsystem just couldn't help but spend a little more time to knock out a jittery cover of British synth-pop band Heaven 17's "(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang." The original single was first released in 1981 and was banned by the BBC for libeling then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

You can also take a listen to LCD Soundsystem's other Spotify Singles below, featuring a cover of Chic's "I Want Your Love."

