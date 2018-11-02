Watch: Memorial Service For Jamal Khashoggi In Washington

Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi is being remembered at a memorial service in Washington, D.C., on Friday, in an event that will include speeches from his fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, and others.

The memorial is taking place one month after Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. He was a columnist for The Washington Post — which is streaming today's memorial.

The whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains are unknown, and the U.S., Turkey, and other nations have called for Saudi Arabia to fully cooperate in a transparent investigation into his death.

Held at the Mayflower Hotel, the memorial was organized by the Justice for Jamal Khashoggi campaign. It will conclude with a prayer — the salat al-ghaib, which is performed in memory of "Muslims who have died in a distant place," according to the event's program.

Hours before the memorial, Cengiz wrote about Khashoggi in an opinion piece for The Washington Post, saying, "As we witness the international outrage at his killing, the perpetrators should know that they can never erase his vision for his beloved country. They have only emboldened it."

She added, "It is now up to the international community to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Khashoggi died as he tried to arrange paperwork for their wedding, Cengiz said in a recorded video message that was played at Friday's event.

"I really don't know how to express myself," she said. "Nothing has relieved me of the pain from the atrocity I experienced. The most important reason for this is because his corpse has still not been found."

Without his body, Khashoggi's loved ones haven't been able to perform his funeral prayer, Cengiz said, adding, "our pain is still as fresh as the first day."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Khashoggi was "brutally murdered" in a Saudi operation that involved more than a dozen men. Scrutiny and suspicion have fallen on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is known for taking direct measures against those who oppose him.

Saudi officials have offered varying explanations for how and why Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2. First came the insistence that the country had nothing to do with the disappearance of one of its high-profile critics. Claims that Khashoggi had died in a fight followed — and last week, a Saudi prosecutor said the killing was premeditated.

Providing new details about Khashoggi's death this week, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office called it an "assassination," issuing a statement saying Khashoggi was set upon soon after he entered the consulate, as part of a plan.

"His body was disposed of after being dismembered following his death by suffocation — again, in line with the plans," the statement said, according to Turkey's state-run Anadalou Agency.

