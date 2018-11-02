Weekly Wrap: Processing Pittsburgh, Race And Politics, Cardi Vs. Nicki

Accessibility links
It's Friday. Sam is clapping along because he's happy to be in the studio with NPR "Morning Edition" host David Greene and journalist Audrey Cleo Yap. The 2018 midterm elections are just days away, and David shares some insights from conversations he's had with voters. Sam explains why race is the primary subtext of all U.S. politics right now. After the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sam chats with a man whose father was killed in a massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin six years ago.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

People gather for an interfaith candlelight vigil a few blocks away from the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images hide caption

People gather for an interfaith candlelight vigil a few blocks away from the site of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

It's Friday. Sam is clapping along because he's happy to be in the studio with NPR Morning Edition host David Greene and journalist Audrey Cleo Yap. The 2018 midterm elections are just days away, and David shares some insights from conversations he's had with voters around the country. Sam explains why race is the primary subtext of all U.S. politics right now. After the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sam chats with a man whose father was killed in a massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin six years ago about grief and white supremacy in America.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry, and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can also follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.