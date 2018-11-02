Weekly Wrap: Processing Pittsburgh, Race And Politics, Cardi Vs. Nicki

It's Friday. Sam is clapping along because he's happy to be in the studio with NPR Morning Edition host David Greene and journalist Audrey Cleo Yap. The 2018 midterm elections are just days away, and David shares some insights from conversations he's had with voters around the country. Sam explains why race is the primary subtext of all U.S. politics right now. After the mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sam chats with a man whose father was killed in a massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin six years ago about grief and white supremacy in America.

