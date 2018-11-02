Paint By Numbers

Nickolai Hammer/NPR
toggle caption
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Nickolai Hammer/NPR
hide caption
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
Nickolai Hammer/NPR
Which shade do you prefer, Picasso Blue or Kapoor Vantablack? In this music parody, songs with colors in the title were rewritten to be about famous artists.
Heard on Michael C. Hall and Ronny Chieng: More Fun Than A Carrot.