Paint By Numbers Which shade do you prefer, Picasso Blue or Kapoor Vantablack? In this music parody, songs with colors in the title were rewritten to be about famous artists.
Paint By Numbers

Heard on Ask Me Another
Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Nickolai Hammer/NPR hide caption

Nickolai Hammer/NPR

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Nickolai Hammer/NPR

Heard on Michael C. Hall and Ronny Chieng: More Fun Than A Carrot.

Ask Me Another