Gibberish Lyrics Can you say that again? Ophira and Jonathan deliver dramatic readings of nonsense song lyrics, and contestants try to identify the artist who made the song famous.
NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Avi Zacherman and Lauren MacDonough appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York Nickolai Hammer/NPR hide caption

Nickolai Hammer/NPR

Contestants Avi Zacherman and Lauren MacDonough appear on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York

Nickolai Hammer/NPR

Heard on Michael C. Hall and Ronny Chieng: More Fun Than A Carrot.

