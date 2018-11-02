Your Election Night Listening Guide

Did you know that wherever you are on Nov. 6, NPR One can bring you the latest updates on who won, who lost and what it all means for the country? Here's how you can get up-to-date election results from NPR One.

On Alexa

Enable the NPR One skill on Alexa and log in to your account. Then say, "Alexa, Ask NPR One to catch me up on the elections" to get a quick update on the most recent election results from the NPR newsroom.

Live Coverage

Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, you can hear NPR's live coverage of election night from your phone. Just hit play on the NPR One app and follow the instructions to "tap your screen to go to live coverage" when you're prompted. Stay with us all night to get the latest results and analysis.

Up-to-date newscasts and segments

Your NPR One feed will be updated regularly with news from reporters around the country as election results come in. Just hit play, kick back and listen.

NPR Politics Podcast

When the frenzy of election night has died down, the NPR Politics Podcast team will stick around to help you make sense of it all. Search for "NPR Politics Podcast" in the NPR One app for deep analysis and ongoing coverage.