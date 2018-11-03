Fresh Air Weekend: Jonah Hill; How Newt Gingrich Set The Stage For Trump

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tobin Yelland/A2 Tobin Yelland/A2

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jonah Hill: Acting Was An 'Amazing Derailment' On The Path To Directing: Hill always wanted to be a writer and director, but an unexpected compliment in an acting class shifted him toward performing instead. Now he's written and directed his first movie, Mid90s.

What Would Eleanor Do? 'If You Ask Me' Revisits Roosevelt's Advice Columns: For 20 years, Roosevelt answered reader questions on topics monumental, mundane and everywhere in between. A new book presents a selection of her essential advice and practical wisdom.

'Combative, Tribal, Angry': Newt Gingrich Set The Stage For Trump, Journalist Says: Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins says Gingrich "set a model for future Republican leaders" by engaging in extreme partisanship while serving as speaker of the House.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Jonah Hill: Acting Was An 'Amazing Derailment' On The Path To Directing

What Would Eleanor Do? 'If You Ask Me' Revisits Roosevelt's Advice Columns

'Combative, Tribal, Angry': Newt Gingrich Set The Stage For Trump, Journalist Says