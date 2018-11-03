Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons

Kevin Kwan was born into a wealthy family in Singapore, and when he moved to the U.S. at age 11, he thought nobody would believe the world he grew up in — so he wrote a novel about it. He called it Crazy Rich Asians, and it spawned two sequels and a very successful movie adaptation.

We've invited Kwan to play a game called "Crazy Rich Asians, meet crazy itch reasons" — three questions about strange things that might make you itch.

