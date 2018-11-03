Accessibility links
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons Kwan was born into a wealthy family in Singapore, and when he moved to the U.S. at age 11, he thought nobody would believe the world he grew up in — so he wrote a novel about it.
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons

Listen · 9:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/663598297/663878565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Crazy Rich Asians' Writer Kevin Kwan On Crazy Itch Reasons

Listen · 9:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/663598297/663878565" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Executive producer and author Kevin Kwan on the set of Crazy Rich Asians.
Enlarge this image
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.
Executive producer and author Kevin Kwan on the set of Crazy Rich Asians.
Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

Kevin Kwan was born into a wealthy family in Singapore, and when he moved to the U.S. at age 11, he thought nobody would believe the world he grew up in — so he wrote a novel about it. He called it Crazy Rich Asians, and it spawned two sequels and a very successful movie adaptation.

We've invited Kwan to play a game called "Crazy Rich Asians, meet crazy itch reasons" — three questions about strange things that might make you itch.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

'Crazy Rich Asians': Lives Of The .0001 Percent

Book Reviews

'Crazy Rich Asians': Lives Of The .0001 Percent

Opinion: Don't Sweat The #Repsweats And Let 'Crazy Rich Asians' Be What It Is

Code Switch

Opinion: Don't Sweat The #Repsweats And Let 'Crazy Rich Asians' Be What It Is

'Crazy Rich Asians': Love, Loyalty And Lots Of Money

Code Switch

'Crazy Rich Asians': Love, Loyalty And Lots Of Money

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!