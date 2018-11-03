Predictions

Our panelists predict what write-in candidate will surprise everyone by winning big on Tuesday.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what write-in candidate will surprise everybody next week in the midterms? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: That little 6-year-old kid who had a Halloween costume where it looked like she was holding her own head.

SAGAL: Yes.

BURKE: If you haven't seen it, go look at it. And then vote for her.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: We need a guy who can rehabilitate the reputation of white men and whose voice can bring us all together. It's Bill Kurtis in a landslide.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Tony the Tiger because he wants to make America great.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.