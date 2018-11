Role Of Polls During The Election Season We look at the role polling has played during the election season — especially since there have been fewer polls this time around.

Role Of Polls During The Election Season Elections Role Of Polls During The Election Season Role Of Polls During The Election Season Audio will be available later today. We look at the role polling has played during the election season — especially since there have been fewer polls this time around. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor