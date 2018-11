Nonprofits Struggle To House Migrant Families Released By ICE Central American immigrant families are already arriving at the border. Due to lack of room, ICE is releasing many migrant detainees and counting on nonprofits to house and help the migrants.

Nonprofits Struggle To House Migrant Families Released By ICE National Nonprofits Struggle To House Migrant Families Released By ICE Nonprofits Struggle To House Migrant Families Released By ICE Audio will be available later today. Central American immigrant families are already arriving at the border. Due to lack of room, ICE is releasing many migrant detainees and counting on nonprofits to house and help the migrants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor