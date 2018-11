France Moves To Ban Smartphones In Schools The French government has banned cellphones in school, fulfilling a promise made by Emmanuel Macron during his presidential campaign. In one middle school, it's had mixed effects.

France Moves To Ban Smartphones In Schools World France Moves To Ban Smartphones In Schools France Moves To Ban Smartphones In Schools Audio will be available later today. The French government has banned cellphones in school, fulfilling a promise made by Emmanuel Macron during his presidential campaign. In one middle school, it's had mixed effects. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor