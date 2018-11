The Delicate Task Of Burying The Tree Of Life Victims NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rabbi Daniel Wasserman of the Jewish burial society that's been honoring and burying the bodies of the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

