Roy Hargrove, Grammy-Winning Jazz Trumpeter, Dies At 49

Enlarge this image toggle caption Frédéric Ragot/Redferns Frédéric Ragot/Redferns

Roy Hargrove, an incisive trumpeter who embodied the brightest promise of his jazz generation, both as a young steward of the bebop tradition and a savvy bridge to hip-hop and R&B, died on Friday night in New York City. He was 49.

The cause was cardiac arrest, according to his longtime manager, Larry Clothier. Hargrove had been admitted to the hospital for reasons related to kidney function; he was on dialysis for many years.

Hargrove was a two-time Grammy winner, in two illustrative categories: Best Jazz Instrumental Album in 2003 for Directions in Music, featuring a post-bop supergroup with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker; and Best Latin Jazz Performance in 1998 for Habana, a groundbreaking Afro-Cuban project recorded in Havana.

Hargrove had been scheduled to perform on Saturday in a jazz vespers service at Bethany Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival.

A full obituary is forthcoming.