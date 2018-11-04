Sunday Puzzle: Can You Convert These EUROS?

On-air challenge: I've brought a game of Categories based on the word EUROS. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters E-U-R-O-S. For example, if the category were "Three-Syllable Girl's Names," you might say Erica, Ursula, Rosalind, Odetta and Samantha. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

1. Colors

2. Countries in Africa and the Mideast

3. Musical Instruments

4. Chemical Elements Ending in -ium

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from Sam Ezersky of Jersey City, N.J. Think of a famous Broadway musical in two words. Change one letter in it to the preceding letter of the alphabet — so B would become A, C would become B, etc. Remove the space so you have a solid word. The result will name something that all of us are part of. What is it?

Challenge answer: Mammalia to Mamma Mia

Winner: J.B. Lawton of Dublin, Ohio.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of an article of apparel in eight letters. Drop the last 2 letters. Move what are the now the last 2 letters to the front. You'll get an article of apparel in 6 letters. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.