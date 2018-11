Utah Town Honors Its Mayor, A National Guardsman, Who Was Killed In Kabul North Ogden, Utah, is mourning the death of Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. Rachel Martin talks to Brent Chugg, the town's interim mayor, about the loss of his friend.

Utah Town Honors Its Mayor, A National Guardsman, Who Was Killed In Kabul Utah Town Honors Its Mayor, A National Guardsman, Who Was Killed In Kabul Utah Town Honors Its Mayor, A National Guardsman, Who Was Killed In Kabul Audio will be available later today. North Ogden, Utah, is mourning the death of Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed in action in Afghanistan. Rachel Martin talks to Brent Chugg, the town's interim mayor, about the loss of his friend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor