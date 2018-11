A Look Back On Shirley Chisholm's Historic 1968 House Victory Fifty years ago, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress. As part of our series on significant events from 1968, we examine the life and work Shirley Chisholm.

