Secessionists Blamed For Kidnapping Of Students In Cameroon Tensions are rising between Cameroon's English-speaking regions and the dominant French-speaking government. In the latest developments, nearly 80 children were abducted from a school in Cameroon

Secessionists Blamed For Kidnapping Of Students In Cameroon Secessionists Blamed For Kidnapping Of Students In Cameroon Secessionists Blamed For Kidnapping Of Students In Cameroon Audio will be available later today. Tensions are rising between Cameroon's English-speaking regions and the dominant French-speaking government. In the latest developments, nearly 80 children were abducted from a school in Cameroon NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor