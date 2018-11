Voters In 36 States Will Decide Who Is Their Next Governor This year, the GOP is playing defense in gubernatorial races across the country. Democrats could make significant gains by picking up more than a dozen seats currently held by Republicans.

Voters In 36 States Will Decide Who Is Their Next Governor Voters In 36 States Will Decide Who Is Their Next Governor Voters In 36 States Will Decide Who Is Their Next Governor Audio will be available later today. This year, the GOP is playing defense in gubernatorial races across the country. Democrats could make significant gains by picking up more than a dozen seats currently held by Republicans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor