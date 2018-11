Abrams' Gubernatorial Race In Georgia Energizes Black Female Voters If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, she'll be the first black woman elected to be governor in any state. That gives this election special importance for black female voters.

Abrams' Gubernatorial Race In Georgia Energizes Black Female Voters Abrams' Gubernatorial Race In Georgia Energizes Black Female Voters Abrams' Gubernatorial Race In Georgia Energizes Black Female Voters Audio will be available later today. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, she'll be the first black woman elected to be governor in any state. That gives this election special importance for black female voters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor