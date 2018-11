Voters Could Elect A Democratic Governor In The Red State Of Kansas Kansas is a red state where politics have gradually shifted farther right. But there are signs that Kansans have had enough of the policies — especially tax cuts and cuts in school funding.

Voters Could Elect A Democratic Governor In The Red State Of Kansas Elections Voters Could Elect A Democratic Governor In The Red State Of Kansas Voters Could Elect A Democratic Governor In The Red State Of Kansas Audio will be available later today. Kansas is a red state where politics have gradually shifted farther right. But there are signs that Kansans have had enough of the policies — especially tax cuts and cuts in school funding. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor