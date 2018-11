Voting Appears To Be Going Smoothly With Only Scattered Reports Of Problems With record turnout expected in the midterm elections, there have been scattered reports of voting machine problems and long lines at polling places. But overall, voting appears to be going smoothly.

Audio will be available later today.